Key figure’s stance delivers Leeds United a boardroom boost

Victor Orta has not yet been approached by Red Bull Leipzig and is expected to remain at Leeds United ahead of next season, according to Leeds Live.

The Independent have recently claimed that Leipzig are targeting Orta, following the departure of their technical director Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco.

Orta has been in charge of overseeing Leeds’ transfer activity since Andrea Radrizzani took over in 2017, proving to be influential in bringing the likes of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Kiko Casilla to Elland Road, as well as Marcelo Bielsa.

The Spaniard’s signings have been rather hit and miss at times, but there is no denying that he is such an important figure at the club, as shown in the Take Me Home documentary on Amazon.

Leeds Live, though, claim that Orta is not expected to depart West Yorkshire anytime soon, and he was understood to have been left surprised at the news regarding Leipzig and their reported interest.

Orta has reiterated his commitment to Leeds, as the Whites look to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season.

The Whites sit second in the Championship table, seven points clear of Fulham ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Cottagers.

The Verdict

Orta is an important figure at Elland Road and Leeds fans should feel relieved to hear about his commitment to the club amid Leipzig’s interest.

His signings have been hit and miss since joining Leeds, but he has helped attract some great players to Elland Road and which can only bode well for the future.

It’s exciting times for Leeds United, though you wonder whether he’ll look to stay if they remain in the Championship for another year.