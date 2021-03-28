Key figures makes transfer admission as Premier League clubs monitor Championship talent

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has admitted that ‘several’ Premier League clubs have been in touch with the club as they consider a move for Daryl Dike this summer.

The American international joined the Tykes on loan in January and he has made an instant impact. Dike’s five goals in 11 games have helped the Yorkshire outfit into the play-off places, with promotion to the Premier League looking a real possibility.

Such form has caught the eye, and Murphy told The Athletic that he has been in touch with top-flight clubs in England to ‘take the temperature on Daryl and get the lay of the land’.

The long-term future of the 20-year-old is unclear, as he only arrived at Barnsley on a temporary basis from Orlando City, and whilst the Championship side have the opportunity to make it a permanent move, the fee is believed to be very high, which makes a deal unlikely.

Therefore, Dike is expected to return to the US when his deal expires, with Orlando then able to negotiate any potential sale themselves.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Dike has been an outstanding signing for Barnsley, with his goals and physical presence really helping the team in recent weeks.

So, this interest isn’t really a surprise, and Murphy’s comments suggest that Dike’s long-term future won’t be at Oakwell, which is a shame for all connected to the club.

However, it was still a coup to bring him in, and the only aim for the player right now will be to help the Tykes in their promotion push.

