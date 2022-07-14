Key figures emerge behind Sheffield United transfer agreement for 36-cap international

Ciaran Clark decided to speak to Sheffield United first-teamers John Egan and Enda Stevens before deciding to make the move to Bramall Lane, according to The Star.

The Newcastle United centre-back was surplus to requirements at St James’ Park with Dan Burn arriving in January to harm his chances of playing regularly on Tyneside – and Sven Botman’s arrival this summer looks to have put the final nail in the coffin of his career at his parent side.

Although he only has one year left on his deal, Eddie Howe’s side decided to sanction a loan deal for the Irishman despite initially looking to offload him permanently, though he’s unlikely to appear in a Newcastle shirt again.

The defender may not have been wanted on Tyneside – but he certainly wasn’t short of interest from elsewhere with Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Stoke also believed to be in the race to secure his signature.

However, the Blades had the advantage of having Stevens and Egan communicate with fellow Republic of Ireland international Clark as the latter weighed up his options, with former United coach and Newcastle’s current assistant Jason Tindall also playing a part in getting the deal over the line as he talked up the second-tier side.

The fourth and final key figure that played a role in swaying his decision is Paul Heckingbottom, with the 32-year-old seemingly impressed by the Blades’ manager’s presentation ahead of this move.

The Verdict:

Looking at the four different destinations, there are pros and cons to all of them.

At Bramall Lane, he has a great chance of competing for promotion but will be in stiff competition with Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham and Anel Ahmedhodzic, something that could limit his game time.

In fairness though, injuries could come into play, making the Irishman one of the first names on the teamsheet. It will be interesting to see who drops out and who stays in the starting lineup.

He faces a similar situation at Boro in terms of the competition he faces – and with the likes of Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Anferee Dijksteel arguably doing enough to retain their starting spots, Clark may have needed to be patient at the Riverside.

Harry Souttar’s injury may have given him an extended first-team opportunity at the bet365 Stadium to show what he could do, though he wouldn’t have been guaranteed to remain in the lineup with Aden Flint, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot and others available.

Birmingham are the only side that are in desperate need of central defenders at this stage and with this, the West Midlands side could have provided him with the most playing minutes. At this stage though, they may be fighting relegation if they fail to bring in a sufficient number of fresh faces.