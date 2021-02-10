Key figure speaks out on Arsenal’s supposed interest in EFL star

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has made it clear that there was no firm offer for Emi Buendia in the January window, despite talk that he would join Arsenal.

Reports emerged throughout the past month suggesting that the 24-year-old was on the radar of Mikel Arteta, and it was understandable considering Buendia has scored seven goals and provided six assists in the Championship so far.

However, speaking to the Pink’Un, Webber explained that Max Aarons was the only Canaries player to attract concrete interest, as he cooled talk about Buendia moving to the capital.

“The only interest was in Max. No other players. When this 12 year old says he has definitely seen (Mikel) Arteta at Buendia’s house, I’m not sure you should believe him.

“We didn’t have any interest in Emi or Todd. We have all seen it. Moves happen in January for the wrong reasons and you can look back in six months and have regrets.”

With the window shut, Buendia will be targeting promotion with the Yellows, and his influence on the side has been evident by the fact Daniel Farke’s side have failed to score in the last two games without the Argentinian.

Prove you’re a true Norwich City fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Canaries strikers

1 of 19 Did Grant Holt score 100 goals for the club? Yes No

The verdict

Everyone connected to Norwich City will have breathed a huge sigh of relief when the window shut, and the club deserve credit for keeping hold of their key men.

However, it was clearly easier than we perhaps thought, as it’s surprising no bids were made for Buendia.

Now, the focus is all on promotion, and Buendia will play a key role as the team look to get back on track to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.