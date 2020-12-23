Key figure speaks out as Derby County takeover saga continues

Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that he hasn’t spoke to the prospective new Rams owners this week, as he waits for further developments.

It was reported at the start of November that the EFL had approved a takeover for the East Midlands outfit by Sheikh Khaled, and there was an expectancy that the deal would be finalised within a matter of weeks.

Yet, for whatever reason, there has been no announcement, whilst it had been suggested that there are doubts as to whether it will go through it all.

There is nothing from the club to suggest that’s the case, but Rooney confirmed he has no fresh news when speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway this afternoon.

“Maybe Santa has a couple days left so he can bring something before then. From my point of view….I’m still no further down the line.”

Derby fans would’ve wanted a deal finalised before the January transfer window opens, allowing whoever is in charge to bring in new faces to strengthen the squad after a tough season so far.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 25 Did John Brayford make more or less than 100 appearances? More Less

The verdict

This is not the update that Derby fans will have wanted to hear, as they would appreciate some clarity from the club as to what is going on.

Of course, it’s not Rooney’s place to give concrete updates, but his comments suggest he genuinely doesn’t know what is happening.

With the window nearly ready to open, it will be interesting to see how this impacts Derby’s plans or what business can be done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.