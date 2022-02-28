Key figure speaks out amid Celtic interest in Bristol City player

Antoine Semenyo’s agent Tony Finnigan has confirmed that Celtic have been in talks about the forward, as he praised the Glasgow giants.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign with the Robins, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 21 games.

Unsurprisingly, such performances have caught the eye, with reports previously claiming the likes of Watford, Nottingham Forest and Celtic had been keeping tabs on Semenyo, who is technically under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024 because of the option the Robins have.

And, speaking to Football Scotland, Finnigan revealed that the Hoops had been in touch.

“I had a conversation with Strachan who rang up to ask little bits of info on the player and a bit about how I found him and what he’s like as a lad.

“That was it. If it’s something they’re going to do in the summer window I’m not sure but it’s nice to know that his talents are going as far as Scotland to one of the great institutions in world football.”

If Ange Postecoglou’s men win the Scottish Premiership title they will gain automatic entry to the Champions League, which will increase Celtic’s financial power.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Celtic are keen on Semenyo because he has been outstanding this season and has the potential to get even better.

Clearly, Finnigan’s comments show that Celtic are a club he respects and you would imagine that if the possibility of moving north of the border comes about it is a transfer they will consider.

Ultimately though, Bristol City are in a decent position and they will be demanding some serious money before they consider cashing in, even if they are in a vulnerable financial position.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.