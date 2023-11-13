Highlights Sunderland's sporting director is thrilled about Patrick Roberts signing a new contract, believing he can continue to develop and improve.

Roberts expressed his delight at extending his stay at Sunderland and hopes for more success in the future.

Roberts' presence is crucial to Sunderland's success, and his partnership with Jack Clarke on the flanks is a frightening prospect for Championship opponents.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed his delight after the club agreed a new deal with Patrick Roberts.

Patrick Roberts signs new Sunderland contract

The 26-year-old has always been regarded as a top talent, but he had failed to truly deliver on that in the past, aside from a successful spell at Celtic, until he joined the Black Cats.

After helping Sunderland to promotion from League One, Roberts excelled last season under Tony Mowbray, as the team reached the play-offs before losing to Luton over two legs.

However, there had been doubts about his long-term future, as the attacker had entered the final year of his contract, which meant he could have left next summer on a free.

So, agreeing a new contract with Roberts had been a priority for the club, and they announced on Monday evening that the player had put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

What has Patrick Roberts had to say?

Even though he doesn’t have the number of assists and goals he would want in the current season, Roberts remains an influential figure under Mowbray, and he told the club’s media that he was very pleased to extend his stay on Wearside as part of this stylish side.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of being here and I’m delighted to get the deal done. The supporters have been great with me and it’s been an enjoyable journey so far, and long may that continue. Sunderland is a huge club with huge expectations – I can’t wait for the next few years together and hopefully we’ll have more success along the way.”

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Kristjaan Speakman makes Patrick Roberts claim

Securing Roberts on a new contract is a real coup for the Black Cats, and Speakman stated to the club’s media that he still feels there is room for improvement in the ex-Man City man, who is about to spend his peak years with Sunderland.

“Patrick has been at the heart of our progress throughout the last two seasons, and he has grown into an important member of our group. He possesses some elite qualities and at the age of 26, we firmly believe he can continue to develop, improve and evolve. We are really happy that he has signed a new deal and his commitment to the Club not only signifies his belief in our progression, but also our constant pursuit to improve.”

What next for Sunderland?

We know that Sunderland have placed a huge emphasis on bringing in youngsters to help the squad, and they have created a very strong group. But, they need to ensure they reward players who help them on the way, and that’s exactly what has happened here.

Roberts can be devastating at this level, and he is key to the team when they are at their best, so it’s about getting to those levels again, as the prospect of him and Jack Clarke down the flanks is one that will scare opponents in the Championship.

An impressive 3-1 victory over Birmingham last time out moved Sunderland into the play-offs, and they will look to build on that when they return to action with the long trip to Plymouth on November 25.