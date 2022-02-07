Key figure shares Mike Ashley’s stance on potentially buying Derby County

Mike Ashley remains interested in purchasing Derby County, although he is frustrated at how long the process is taking.

It’s been known for some time that the former Newcastle United man is one of several interested parties in buying the Rams, who entered administration earlier this season.

However, it had been claimed over the weekend that Ashley had withdrawn his bid for the Championship strugglers.

But, speaking to Sky Sports, Keith Bishop, Ashley’s head of PR, made it clear that the businessman is ready to do a deal for the club if it can be finalised swiftly.

“He is 100 per cent interested in buying the club. He wants the Derby fans to know he is very much interested. He’s still a very rich man, who has got the funds to put into the club, and he has got the business acumen to change things there.

“The clock is ticking. If anyone bought it now, it would take almost 12 weeks to get it done, and so that takes us nearly into May. So there are frustrations all the way round, which I can’t really go into. But he would like to get these frustrations sorted and move forward.”

The verdict

This is a big update from Ashley and it shows that the reports that suggested he was no longer interested were inaccurate.

You would think Ashley has made this public to try and put pressure on the administrators as it’s clear he is annoyed that this is something that’s dragging on and on.

And, you can be sure that Derby fans agree with that. They have been desperate for a resolution but new problems keep popping up and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

