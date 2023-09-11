Highlights Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez has suffered a sprained ankle while on international duty with Chile.

What has happened to Marcelino Nunez?

The midfielder has featured in four Championship games for the Canaries so far this season, even if he hasn’t been a regular in the starting XI for David Wagner.

Nunez is also part of the Chile squad, and he was called up by La Roja for their World Cup Qualifying fixtures over the current international break.

The 23-year-old played against Uruguay in the early hours of Saturday morning, but he was forced off late on in the 3-1 loss for his country.

It then emerged that Nunez had to leave the ground on crutches, with concerns that he had suffered a serious problem.

However, in a more promising update, it was revealed by Chile boss Eduardo Berizzo, as reported by Connor Southwell, that Nunez has suffered a sprain on his ankle, which will mean he misses the game against Colombia later this week.

What does this mean for Norwich City?

Given the images of Nunez on crutches, many Norwich fans would have been fearing the worst, and that the player could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

So, the fact it’s a sprain is at least some positive news, as that shouldn’t rule him out for a long time, even if it could keep him out for a few weeks.

Of course, the issue is still very recent, so it’s highly likely that he will continue to be assessed, and Norwich will want their own medical team to look at Nunez’s injury to see the full extent of the damage.

Therefore, more details should come out in the coming week, but it seems unlikely that Nunez will be involved for the weekend game against Stoke City.

How big a blow would this be for Norwich?

Firstly, it should be noted that Wagner doesn’t have the biggest squad in the Championship, so any injury to a senior player will be felt.

As mentioned, Nunez hasn’t been a regular, and despite the loss to Rotherham last time out, it’s been a very good start to the season for Norwich, so Wagner is sure to stick with the players that have done well in that period.

Yet, Nunez would have a role to play, so it would be a setback if he wasn't available.

What next for Norwich City?

It was a huge summer of change for the Yellows, so Wagner will be delighted with how the new recruits have settled, and the early signs suggest they should certainly feel a top six finish is a realistic possibility.

There is a long way to go though, and the boss will be aware that they can’t afford to let their standards slip if they are to be successful.

Next up, Stoke make the trip to Carrow Road, and Norwich will be looking to bounce back from the poor display against Rotherham, which they have had to think about over the international break.

So, it will be interesting to see how they get on, and how long they have to cope without Nunez.