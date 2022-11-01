Key figure sends reassuring Birmingham City takeover message amid talk of EFL rule breach

Prospective new Birmingham City owner Paul Richardson insists that he is not breaching any EFL rules in helping fund the club at the moment.

There has been plenty of takeover talk surrounding Blues for months now, with lifelong fan Richardson and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez hoping to reach an agreement to buy the club.

However, a concerning update was shared in the week as the Daily Mail claimed the EFL are investigating whether the duo are acting as directors by funding the club.

Yet, speaking to Birmingham Live, Richardson explained how there should not be any concerns from the support as this is a standard process as part of the checks.

“It’s well known that we have been supplying funding to the club for operational expenses. It’s all part of the purchase agreement. We have kept to the letter of that, and that document has been disclosed to the EFL.

“In terms of investigation, the EFL are looking at this closely, like they would any other acquisition. It is not unusual we are in contact with them answering various questions, whether that be FFI or funding or whatever else they need to know.”

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good for the fans to hear from Richardson as they will have read the reports in the press and it would have caused concern.

Clearly, Richardson is not bothered by this at all and he’s making it out to be a normal part of the takeover, so it’s nothing to worry about for the fans in terms of any punishment from the EFL.

Of course, it still doesn’t mean the takeover is close and hopefully there will be more concrete updates for Blues in the coming days and weeks.

