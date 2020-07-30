Key figure reveals ‘serious interest’ in attacker amid Leeds United links

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has been quoted by German outlet DPA, via Leeds Live, in saying that there is ‘serious interest’ from several countries in forward Nicolas Gonzalez.

As per Leeds Live, the striker is of potential interest to Leeds United as they look to add to their attacking options ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Certainly, they could do with extra options alongside Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts, so perhaps the Argentine is the one to come in.

Indeed, it sounds as though there is interest in him from this country, as well as Italy and Germany, though Mislintat did not explicitly say which clubs were looking at him right now.

He said:

“I see serious interest coming from both Italy and England, also a club from Germany.”

The Verdict

Whether this is Leeds being interested or not remains to be seen but the reports are there and now it seems as though clubs in this country are taking a look at him.

Leeds need a forward and Bielsa obviously has the Argentine connection, so maybe that is where this story could have some credence to it.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see which of these clubs blinks first and makes an offer but it sounds as though a fair few are interested right now.