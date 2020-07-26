Key figure reveals Huddersfield Town outcasts could be offered lifeline under Corberan

Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby has suggested that a number of the Terriers’ players who were down the pecking order throughout the campaign could be given a fresh chance under Carlos Corberan.

Corberan will be looking to take the Terriers forwards in the summer after replacing Danny Cowley as the club’s new head coach – and one of the first issues that will need attention is what to do with the likes of Terrence Kongolo, Isaac Mbenza, Adama Diakhaby and Flo Hadergjonaj following their returns from respective loan spells away from the club.

The likes of Kongolo, Mbenza and Diakhaby were all cast away from the first team squad under Cowley, and they all secured loan moves away from the Terriers to Fulham, Amiens and Nottingham Forest respectively, while Hadergjonaj was also loaned out to Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Bromby revealed that Corberan will be given the license to re-shape the squad and assess the individual qualities of the players who were looking likely to have their futures away from Huddersfield, before decisions on made over their futures.

“The conversations on that are that Carlos will decide. When he comes in he will assess all those players. He has watched them all already, so he has a great idea of which ones he likes.

“They will all have an opportunity in pre-season to come back into the group; Carlos will have the final decision on those players.”

The verdict

It is certainly going to be a very interesting period for Huddersfield over the summer, with the Terriers clearly looking for a fresh approach to matters on and off the field following their decision to replace Cowley with Corberan after Championship survival was assured.

At every club a change in manager will always bring about fresh hope for players who might have been out of the previous manager’s thoughts, and the same will be the case for Mbenza, Diakhaby, Kongolo and Hadergjonaj so it will be up to them to work hard and convince Corberan over their ability.

All four of those players have been part of what has been a disappointing face in Huddersfield’s recruitment and performances on the field over the last two campaigns – and now you feel is really their last chance to make any sort of positive impact with the Terriers.