Key figure reveals how Preston North End will approach the summer transfer window

Preston North End had a good season this year finishing 13th in the league.

However, after some good results against sides higher in the league than them including a 4-1 victory against play-off chasing Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, Ryan Lowe will be looking to make the right additions to his squad this summer in the hope that they can push further up the table.

The Lilywhites are yet to make a signing although the transfer window doesn’t officially open until the 10th June so it’s not unlikely that they have some work in the pipelines.

In fact, according to the Lancashire Post, Bambo Diaby’s contract renewal has been agreed in principle and is set to be finalised when he returns to the country.

However when it comes to outside recruitment, club director Peter Ridsdale is looking to make worthy additions rather than create a new squad as he told the Lancashire Post: “Our job is to run the club within its means, within what the owners are prepared to put in within Financial Fair Play which is always a challenge in itself.

“We try to work smarter in the transfer market than others to put together a squad to make us compeittive and get to where we want to be.

“Looking back at the season, we beat Bournemouth home and away – they have been promoted.

“We drew here with Fulham, drew with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

“Home and away we beat Middlesbrough who were pretty close to the play-offs.

“We’ve got a squad who on their day can beat anyone. What we have to do this summer is give Ryan the extra talent that he is looking for to take us up to that next level.”

The Verdict:

This seems like a sensible way to approach business for Preston this season and the way that will best ensure the stability of the club.

As Ridsdale points out himself, Preston did well at competing with some of the more successful teams in the league this season showing they’re not miles off where they want to be.

However, they will be seeking a few players to try and help them be consistently at the higher level and able to compete week in, week out towards the top six.

Therefore, this seems like the best method of recruitment for Preston this summer and if they get the signings right, they could be pushing up there next season.