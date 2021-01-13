Key figure reacts to transfer talks surrounding Sheffield Wednesday man

Dean Windass has played down talk that his son Josh could leave Sheffield Wednesday for West Brom this month, insisting that it’s just paper talk for now.

The attacker has been a positive for the Owls in what has been a tough season so far, with the Yorkshire outfit in a relegation battle.

And, the Daily Mirror (05/01, page 47), suggested that Albion could offer the 27-year-old a chance in the Premier League, for what would be a bargain £400,000 fee.

However, speaking to Transfer Tavern, the former Hull City striker revealed that he hasn’t heard of concrete interest from the Baggies.

“Yeah. Well, listen, I always believed that, you know, when I was playing football, and you heard a lot of paper talk, until you sign on the dotted line, and it’s set in stone, you know, it’s all just speculation. Josh has obviously read it.

“People have been tweeting me about it, you know, but I’m just as in the dark as anyone else really. I read what you’re reading, and until Josh rings me up and says, ‘I’m on my way to the Hawthorns’, then that’s when it’s set in stone, but just speculation really.”

Windass has featured in 20 games for Wednesday this season, scoring three league goals.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from the Dad, and it shows how distracting it can be for players, when they read their name getting banded about in the media.

You wouldn’t expect Windass to confirm any transfer news, although his comments suggest that nothing is imminent.

Ultimately, Wednesday need to keep Windass, as they are short on quality options up top, with the squad needing new additions, not departures.

