Key figure reacts as Nottingham Forest make move for Celtic & Rangers target

Darragh MacAnthony has laughed off talk that Nottingham Forest could sign Siriki Dembele from Peterborough on a loan-to-buy deal.

The 24-year-old attacker has established himself as one of the top talents in the EFL, with his form in League One catching the eye of several clubs.

It has been reported that Celtic, Rangers and Wolves are among those keeping tabs on Dembele, but Football Insider suggested today that Forest had made the first move for the player.

They stated that a £250,000 loan offer was tabled, with the idea to make the move permanent in the summer.

However, MacAnthony, Peterborough’s owner, appeared to play down talk of a deal happening, as he responded to the reports on Twitter with three crying with laughter emojis.

It’s no secret that Dembele is pushing for a move in the January transfer market, as he has already handed in a transfer request.

That hasn’t stopped him from playing for Darren Ferguson’s side in recent weeks though, with Dembele starting all three games in the league for the side in January.

The verdict

Whilst some may not agree, it’s great to see a chairman interact with fans like this on Twitter, and MacAnthony’s comments suggest this deal isn’t happening.

And, you have to say you can understand why they wouldn’t be open to losing Dembele for just £250,000, even with his contract situation.

That doesn’t mean he will stay at Peterborough, but there clearly needs to be more substantial offers made before MacAnthony considers cashing in, especially with his side pushing for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.