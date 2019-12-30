Key figure provides latest on future of impressive Nottingham Forest loan star

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has addressed the future of loanee Tyler Walker after the threat of a recall to parent club Nottingham Forest.

Walker was in superb form at the weekend as he helped Lincoln to a terrific victory over League One rivals Ipswich Town.

The on-loan Reds striker bagged an impressive brace in his side’s 5-3 win at Sincil Bank- taking his tally to 12 goals for the season.

Having performed to a consistently high level, it has emerged that his parent club could potentially look to recall him as they seek to find back-up for Lewis Grabban.

Grabban has been in superb form, but Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has very few options available behind him, with Rafa Mir struggling to establish himself at the City Ground.

With talk of a potential recall, Lincoln boss Appleton has touched on the rumours, whilst saying he will ultimately be in charge of who leaves the club.

“There are conversations ongoing and conversations that still need to be had,” Appleton told Lincolnshire Live.

“All I’ve got to do is make sure, if we lose any players, that we’ve got people in mind who can replace them.

“That will be fluid. Even if you’ve got no plans to do any [transfer] work in January and you’re settled and happy with your squad, the reality is that doesn’t happen. Things happen all the time. Players leave clubs because they want football. Then, all of the sudden, you’ve got to replace them.

“We’ll keep on top of those players and give you the information as and when we get it. If any player is to go back to their parent club, it’s because we think we can replace them with better players.”

Forest are looking to gain a play-off place in the Championship this term and their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday helped them move back into fifth place.

The verdict

Without doubt Walker has the ability to play in the Championship, but he would be a sore miss for Lincoln.

Sabri Lamouchi will look a the transfer market first, before thinking of a recall for Walker, but surely he is a better option than Rafa Mir, who has not impressed since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One thing is for sure, Walker will be waiting in anticipation on his future over the next few weeks.