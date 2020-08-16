Key figure outlines Brighton’s Ben White stance amid Leeds United interest

Brighton boss Graham Potter will assess Ben White during pre-season and decide whether he merits a big new contract with Leeds United circling.

The centre-back starred on loan at Elland Road last season, playing in every game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship title.

Therefore, the Whites are desperate to bring the 22-year-old back and they have already seen two bids rejected by the Seagulls.

However, with White yet to agree a new deal to remain with Brighton, his future is up in the air and The Sun have claimed that Potter will take pre-season as the chance to properly monitor the player and ultimately decide whether he warrants a big-money contract.

The update states that White has so far been offered around £25,000 a week but that offer could be doubled if Potter believes he can play a key role in Brighton’s team.

The Seagulls are packed with centre-back options, so Shane Duffy is expected to depart in the coming weeks and it has been suggested that Chelsea will sign skipper Lewis Dunk.

The verdict

This is totally understandable from Brighton’s perspective as whilst they will have watched White at Leeds, Potter will want to see how he adapts to a different style of play.

Obviously it’s not ideal for Leeds as they would like to finalise a deal as soon as possible but patience could be key in this pursuit.

Ultimately, Brighton have far too many centre-backs right now and they will have to make some big decisions in the coming weeks and Leeds will be ready to pounce if White becomes available.

