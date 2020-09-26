Key figure offers update as Sheffield Wednesday move to sign 25-y/o

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has confirmed that Callum Paterson is close to completing a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Scotland international has done well for the Bluebirds since joining from Hearts and he scored ten goals in 32 games as Neil Warnock’s side won promotion to the Premier League a few years ago.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order since Neil Harris took over and didn’t get any minutes in the first two league games.

And, he was left out of the squad as the Welsh side were beaten at home to Reading this afternoon, which was a strong indication that a transfer was on the cards.

That’s something Harris confirmed after the game, telling Wales Online he feels a deal is at an advanced stage.

“I’ve been told today that a deal is close to being agreed between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff. I left Callum out of the squad today because I was informed that there might be an agreement between he clubs likely to happen.

“I am the manger of the football club and support the club in the decisions they make.”

The verdict

This seems like a very good signing for Wednesday and Harris’ comments suggest that an announcement will come in the next 24-48 hours.

It’s surprising to see Cardiff let the player go as he can cover a range of positions and knows what it takes to win promotion from this league.

But, Paterson will welcome the chance to play regularly and that will come at Hillsborough. So, it’s smart from Garry Monk and it could turn out to be a very shrewd bit of business for the Owls.

