Key figure offers transfer update as Portsmouth plot move for Sunderland man

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson confirmed he left Denver Hume out of the XI against Portsmouth yesterday because they have made an offer for Denver Hume.

The left-back only agreed a new deal at the Stadium of Light earlier this season but he has struggled to maintain a place in the XI, with Dennis Cirkin the preferred option for much of the campaign.

Therefore, Hume may be open to a switch and details emerged in the last week stating that Pompey wanted to sign the 25-year-old.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson confirmed that an offer has gone in, which is why the left-back wasn’t involved yesterday.

“There is interest -there is interest from Portsmouth. Nothing has been agreed yet but there have been verbal offers, although maybe not written offers.

“I took the decision today to leave Denver out because I thought it was unfair on him – if he comes on and scores the winner, it would be difficult for him. I felt it was the right thing to do and I gave Denver the day off yesterday.”

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it makes total sense to leave Hume out because of this as his head might not have been totally on the game given the circumstances.

Clearly, Hume isn’t first choice for the Black Cats, so an exit would suit all parties as Sunderland will free up space in the squad and funds, whilst the player moves to a good club where he should get minutes.

With that in mind, you would expect an agreement to be reached and for this deal to be sorted before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.