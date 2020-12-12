Key figure offers encouraging Derby County player update

Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that the coaching staff are increasingly impressed with how Jordon Ibe is performing on a day-to-day basis.

The former Liverpool winger signed for the Rams ahead of the current season, and his arrival was greeted with a sense of intrigue. That’s because even though he had shown his talent over the years, Ibe struggled to make an impact for previous club Bournemouth, where he barely featured.

And, his first few months at Pride Park have been tough, with the wide man yet to make an appearance as he builds up his fitness, although he has been on the bench in the previous two games.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Rosenior delivered a positive update on the 25-year-old, indicating he could play a part against Stoke City this afternoon.

“He has to be ready to take his chance. Jordon has got outstanding ability and we are getting more, and more confident in him. There’s a lot of games to come, but it’s our jobs to make sure it’s at the right time.”

The verdict

It’s a shame that Ibe hasn’t kicked on from the promising start to his career, but he is still very young and could be a key player for Derby this season.

After a tough few years, the Rams are right to be cautious with him, and letting him get up to speed at his own pace is sensible.

It appears progress has been made, and it will be interesting to see if he has a role to play today against a good Stoke side.

