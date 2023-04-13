Wednesday could mark an important moment in the history of Birmingham City.

The club released a significant statement relating to the club’s current takeover situation on Wednesday morning.

It has been a protracted sale process for the Blues, with multiple bidders stepping up but ultimately falling away over the last year.

What next for Birmingham City?

But now an unnamed bidder has come forward with an offer that has been accepted by the current owners.

The initial deal will be for up to roughly 45 per cent of the club, but it is easy to imagine how there is room for more in the future.

The stadium is also being included in the deal, which will come as positive news for supporters.

With new ownership coming in, many questions will arise as to what is next for the club in the medium and long-term.

However, in the short-term, the solution should be obvious for whoever is behind this bid.

Current manager John Eustace needs to be front and centre of the future of Birmingham.

The 43-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits for his first season in charge at St. Andrew’s and deservedly so.

Birmingham beginning their summer transfer plans?

Birmingham were most peoples’ favourites for the drop this campaign given the number of off-field issues impacting the club and the quality of the squad at his disposal.

But Eustace has overseen a comfortable year in the second division.

Some very promising results against impressive teams have shown his qualities as a coach, and their 17th position allows the team to have a relatively relaxing last few weeks of the season.

Planning can now begin for the upcoming summer transfer window, in which new owners will no doubt want to show their ambition.

Eustace must be at the forefront of this, with any incomings needing to be suited to his style of football and his demands.

With further investment, there is a chance that he could lead the team into the top half of the table.

Compared to last season, the team’s defence has improved massively without having been overhauled much at all.

The Blues conceded 75 goals as they finished 20th, and were ultimately lucky that Reading and Derby County were handed big points deductions.

But this term, the team has conceded just 51 from 41 games while still scoring at a similar rate.

Improving the attack will be key to continuing this momentum, but there is every reason to back Eustace to keep carrying this team forward.

That he has achieved all of this with these off-field issues is a testament to his coaching ability, and it is exciting to think what he could do without such constraints.