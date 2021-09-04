Key figure makes Sheffield United transfer admission after Everton targeted forward

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah admitted that he turned down a move for Daniel Jebbison from Everton, as he insists the youngster is the ‘future’ of the club.

The 18-year-old was a rare positive for the Blades as he broke into the team last season as the team were relegated from the Premier League, and he memorably scored the winner at Goodison Park on his full debut.

That form clearly caught the eye of the Toffees, as they were linked with a swoop for the teenager this summer.

And, speaking on the Sheff United Way podcast, as quoted by the Sheffield Star, Prince Abdullah confirmed that offer was received for the player, but he was adamant Jebbison wouldn’t leave permanently.

“We were in desperate need to sell some players to cover the deficit [of relegation last season] but we held on to our best players. We got an offer from Everton for Jebbison but refused to sell him because we think he will be the future of the club.”

Jebbison did leave the Blades last month, joining Burton Albion on loan.

The verdict

It was a tough window for the Yorkshire outfit, although they did have an excellent final few days, but the importance of keeping hold of certain players shouldn’t be dismissed.

Jebbison is one of those because of his potential, as he could go on to become an excellent player in the future. So, it’s good for the fans to see that Prince Abdullah recognises that.

Now, it’s down to the youngster to start showing his talent out on loan, before hopefully coming back to make a big impact at Bramall Lane.

