Key figure makes claim about Danny Cowley’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner has admitted that he believes Danny Cowley is doing a great job at the club and has backed his decision to stick with his current managerial policy.

Eisner, whose company Tornate bought Pompey in 2017, met Cowley in person for the first time earlier this month as he was in attendance for the club’s clash with Oxford United.

Pompey managed to rescue a point in this fixture thanks to a second-half strike from Colby Bishop.

Cowley’s side would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday when they hosted Shrewsbury Town at Fratton Park.

However, Portsmouth were forced to settle for a draw in this fixture.

After Elliott Bennett opened the scoring for Shrewsbury, Zak Swanson levelled proceedings in the 29th minute.

Despite having 75% possession in this fixture, Pompey were unable to make a breakthrough in the second-half.

Currently fifth in the League One standings, Portsmouth are set to make their return to action at this level on November 12th when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

Ahead of Pompey’s EFL Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon tomorrow, Eisner has addressed Cowley’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to The News, Eisner said: “If you expect everything to happen overnight, you are going to fail.

“It’s about patience and there’s two things – you pick the right managers and you stick with them. “You don’t overreact and have them nervous, so every day their job is in jeopardy.

“I had the same people at Disney when I left, the same people at ABC.

“You get the right people and stick with them – and you let them know you’re going to stick with them.

“If everybody is working on anxiety then anxiety makes bad decisions.

“I think the Cowley’s are great, I am not judging them on any one game, I’m listening to Andrew (Cullen) and I’m listening to other people.

“They know what they’re doing, they have a good sense of humour, they don’t go into a deep funk when they lose and get too exuberant when they win.

“They understand the game, they have a history.”

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Portsmouth FC in the 2000s?

1 of 23 What division were Portsmouth residing in at the start of 2000? Premier League First Division (2nd tier) Second Division (3rd tier) Third Division (4th tier)

The Verdict

These comments will be re-assuring for Cowley as Eisner is clearly willing to stick by him.

Whereas Portsmouth have only won one of their last seven league games, they are still fifth in the standings and thus are well-placed to challenge for a play-off spot.

By getting the best out of his players during the remainder of the campaign, Cowley could potentially lead Pompey to new heights in this division.

A victory over Morecambe in November may provide Portsmouth with the spark that they need to push on over the course of the coming months.