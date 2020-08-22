Key figure issues update concerning influential Bristol City man

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has revealed that Famara Diedhiou wants to stay as the striker closes in on a new deal at Ashton Gate.

The Senegal international has been an influential player for the Robins since joining from Angers three years ago and he scored 12 goals in 41 Championship games last season.

However, with his contract running out next year, the club knew they would have to cash in this summer if he wanted to leave.

Thankfully for Bristol City though, it appears as though the 27-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club, with reporter Gregor MacGregor revealing that a new deal is close to being agreed and Holden confirmed talks have been positive.

“He [Fam] feels – and he was emphatic to me a couple of days ago – he wants to stay. He loves the club, he loves where he lives and he loves the way that we work.”

Diedhiou will hope to play an important role as the Robins hope to push for promotion this season under Holden, who has succeeded Lee Johnson as boss.

The verdict

This is great news for Bristol City as Diedhiou is a very good target man at this level and weighs in with his fair share of goals.

It’s a huge boost for Holden as well, because it would have been very difficult to find a replacement given what the striker brings to the team and it also shows the player has confidence in the new boss and wants to play for him.

Now, it’s about finalising this and then adding a few more new signings to ensure this team can compete for a play-off place at least next season.

