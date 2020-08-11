Key figure issues somewhat surprising update on Fulham’s rumoured pursuit of Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham’s vice-chairman and director of football Tony Khan has poured cold water on the club’s reported interest in signing Ryan Sessegnon on loan from Spurs.

It had previously been revealed by the Daily Mail that the Cottagers were keen on re-signing Sessegnon on loan, with the 20-year-old struggling for consistent minutes with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Sessegnon has made just 12 appearances for the Tottenham Hotspur first-team since signing from Fulham in 2019, and he’ll be eager to find himself regular game time at the earliest of opportunities.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Evening Standard), Tony Khan revealed that the club are not interested in signing Sessegnon again, before stating that the club won’t go on a spending spree like the last time they were in the top-flight.

“I am not interested. Ryan already played for us in the Premier League and he didn’t do enough to keep us in there. I can’t be in the business of developing other people’s players.

“I expect the squad to look very similar to the one that got promoted. We won’t spend £100million again.”

Fulham won promotion back into the Premier League via the play-offs, after they beat London rivals Brentford at Wembley in extra time.

The Verdict:

This is interesting.

I would have thought that Khan might have been keen on bringing Sessegnon back to the club on a loan deal, but his recent quotes all but end their reported interest in signing him.

Fulham will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to the their squad ahead of the new league campaign, where they’ll be eager to avoid an immediate relegation back into the Championship.

If they can be smart, but sensible in their recruitment this summer, then I fancy them to surprise a few teams next season in the Premier League.