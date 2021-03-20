Key figure gives valuable insight into Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 21-y/o as transfer update emerges

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t made contact over a move for Luke Wilson, according to Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

Reports emerged in The Sun (via Yorkshire Live) earlier this week suggesting that the Owls were keen on a move for the 21-year-old midfielder as attention turned to the summer transfer window.

But while admitting that it was always flattering to see his players linked with a move to England, Tipton said that there has been no formal interest in the Portadown captain just yet.

Speaking to News Letter, as per the Sheffield Star, Tipton said: “Since I came into Portadown in 2018 it has been an area I wanted to enhance and over the past few years we’ve had players move to professional clubs in England and many accept invites to train or attend trials. “The rumours over Luke and Sheffield Wednesday came out of the blue and certainly it is not a case of holding any talks.

“It may have been surprising to see transfer links, but I’m not surprised that professional clubs are looking at our players… Someone like Luke has been captain and played around 100 games of first-team football by 21 years old, growing and developing all the time.

“Portadown has a proud tradition of youth development and I was keen to build on that to ensure opportunities for players and to benefit the club.”

The verdict This is certainly an interesting one to keep an eye on. Sheffield Wednesday will be identifying plenty of targets for the summer transfer window and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Luke Wilson was one of them. The fact that they haven’t made contact is hardly a surprise given the on-field focus right now, but that could quickly change as their future becomes clearer in the coming weeks.