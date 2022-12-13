Key figure discusses potential multi-million pound transfer involving Burnley player

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci wouldn’t be drawn on whether the club would trigger the option to make Wout Weghorst’s transfer a permanent one in January.

The big striker had a tough time at Turf Moor after joining in January but he has enjoyed a fine campaign in Turkey so far, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 13 top-flight games.

And, Weghorst’s reputation was enhanced further after an impressive World Cup that saw him score twice as the Netherlands came from behind in the quarter-final to Argentina before going out on penalties.

Therefore, extending his stay seems like a no-brainer for the Turkish outfit but Kazanci didn’t give much away when speaking to TRT Spor about the target man.

“Weghorst has a purchase option of €10m. Weghorst is very used to Turkey and is happy here. You shouldn’t get too hung up on the option.”

The former Wolfsburg man is set to be with the Istanbul side for the rest of the season, so there’s no desperation to get the deal done next month.

The verdict

Even though his time with Burnley didn’t go to plan, Weghorst has shown over the past few months that he is still a good player who has a lot to offer.

From Burnley’s perspective, they are sure to want to recoup as much money as possible so his impressive performances are very good news.

Of course, Besiktas don’t need to act now but they will know that the €10m fee seems very reasonable and if he continues at this rate then there will be other suitors if they don’t want to activate the option, but this is one to monitor over the coming months.

