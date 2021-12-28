Key figure discusses Blackburn’s transfer stance after links with Rangers target

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has refused to be drawn on speculation about John Souttar joining the club, but he did make it clear that the club are always on the lookout for new signings.

The centre-back, who is currently playing for Hearts, is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is able to sign a pre-contract deal ahead of next season with clubs from January 1.

And, it has been suggested that Rovers are very keen on the player, who is also attracting interest from other Championship clubs and Rangers.

However, speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray was coy on whether he wants Souttar but explained how he must plan ahead.

“I think we’ve got quite a few things boiling underneath but that’s my job, that’s what you have to do. I have to be diligent and make sure that if people do leave, whether that be this window or the next window, then we know where we’re going. We know where we can get really good value for money.

“If you haven’t got millions to spend, you have to look for value and we’re looking hard.”

The verdict

This was an interesting comment from Mowbray because he certainly doesn’t rule out a move for Souttar, which is sure to please the fans as it would be a great bit of business for the club.

In the bigger picture, it gives an insight into how the Rovers recruitment works and it shows they are always looking ahead as they try to improve the group.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens and where Souttar does end up, but, either way, it’s clear Blackburn are going to be looking for bargains, which the defender certainly is.

