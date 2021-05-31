Key figure details West Brom starlet’s transfer stance as Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town battle for signature

Josh Griffiths is keen to return to Cheltenham Town this summer, according to the club’s manager Andy Wilcox.

The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper enjoyed a wonderful campaign on loan with the League Two club after making 50 appearances in a season that saw Cheltenham secure promotion to the third tier of English football.

At 19 years of age the focus for the Baggies’ stopper is playing regular first team football and with reported interest from League One club Portsmouth, it seems that Griffiths could have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

But while Pompey will be hopeful of tempting the player to Fratton Park, Cheltenham’s boss Wilcox believes that the youngster would like to head back to the Robins.

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Wilcox said: “Ideally, we’d want Josh Griffiths back on loan as number one, but we’ll see how it goes.

“Firstly, he wants to come back to Cheltenham, which is the most important thing. He really enjoyed it here.

“I watched him from game one to his last of the season and he’s improved no end.

“He’s just got better and better, so credit to Booky (Steve Book, goalkeeping coach) for giving him confidence. He has a big future, that lad.”

The verdict

Josh Griffiths is certainly a player with a very bright future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old was a revelation during his loan spell with Cheltenham Town and undoubtedly played a massive role in the club’s promotion to League One.

What happens next term will be very interesting.

Cheltenham are bound to be battling to avoid relegation and if the opportunity arises to head to Fratton Park or elsewhere on loan then it could be very difficult for the Robins to tempt him back.