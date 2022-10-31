Key figure delivers injury update on QPR man ahead of World Cup

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is adamant that Tyler Roberts will be fit for the World Cup with Wales, although the forward won’t play for the R’s until the break.

The 23-year-old joined the Londoners on an initial loan deal from Leeds United but he was forced off in the first-half of the defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night with a calf injury.

Naturally, with the World Cup just three weeks ago, that put his participation in doubt but Beale told West London Sport that whilst Roberts won’t feature in the next four games, he will go to Qatar.

“He’s going to the World Cup. He’s going to live his dream by playing in the World Cup and we’re delighted to have him going there and representing us.”

His absence will be felt in the short-term though, as QPR are ready to embark on a very busy period, with four games in the next two weeks, starting with a tough trip to Carrow Road against Norwich City tomorrow night.

The verdict

For Roberts, it will be a huge relief that it appears he will be fit for Qatar as whilst he will be desperate to make an impact at QPR, the major tournament is sure to be on his mind.

As Beale says, it will be a dream for Roberts and he will hope to help Wales as they look to progress out of the group.

Of course, it’s not the news that QPR want but Beale does have a few good options in the final third and those who start tomorrow will be keen to bounce back from the setback at Birmingham.

