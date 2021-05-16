Key figure delivers emphatic response as Peterborough linked with transfer swoop for Sunderland man

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony insists that his club are not interested in signing Aiden McGeady this summer.

The Sunderland winger is out of contract in the summer, and it’s unclear as to where he will be playing his football next season, although his only focus now will be helping the team to promotion through the play-offs.

It had been suggested that the Posh were considering a move for the player, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon claiming McGeady is a target for the newly-promoted side.

However, taking to Twitter, MacAnthony made it clear that the former Ireland international is not someone who is on their radar, as he confirmed that meetings over new signings have already taken place.

“This is funniest one ive seen for years. No is the simple answer. Never even came up in multiple recruitment meetings due to club he is at, cost, age etc.”

McGeady is set to make a decision on his future after the play-offs, with the 35-year-old expected to be in the XI as Sunderland travel to take on Lincoln on Wednesday.

The verdict

Well, you can safely say that this transfer isn’t happening, as MacAnthony has shut it down pretty emphatically on Twitter.

That’s a positive of having an owner on social media, as fans know what the latest is and you can understand why the Posh aren’t keen on McGeady because of the reasons stated, mainly his age.

That’s not to say McGeady still isn’t a class act, and he will hope to help Sunderland to promotion and he could then get a new deal if they are in the Championship.

