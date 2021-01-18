Key figure delivers Derby County transfer update as search for January signings hots up

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Derby County are working hard to identify potential new signings, according to Ryan Conway of The Athletic.

The Rams are enduring a particularly unsettling campaign as plenty of changes take place at Pride Park Stadium.

As well as the ongoing takeover situation that could see Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled take charge of the club, Derby have made a number of big appointments in the shape of Steve McClaren who arrived as technical director, and Wayne Rooney who was appointed as manager.

With the ownership of the club yet to be decided there’s still a real feeling of uncertainty around the club but that won’t stop the Rams from signing players this month.

Derby haven’t made any signings so far in the January transfer window, but according to Rosenior, the work is certainly being done behind the scenes as they look to strengthen in the next couple of weeks.

Rosenior asked about transfers and the general lack of options on the bench to change the game: "Of course you always want to have your best and most experienced XI out there, but we're working hard in the background to identify targets, believe me." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 18, 2021

The Verdict

Derby County will certainly feel that they need some new faces this month.

While results have generally improved since Wayne Rooney and Liam Rosenior took charge of the first team there’s no doubt that one or two new arrivals would do them the world of good for the second half of the season.

Doing so, however, will be easier said than done.