Highlights Stoke City are closing in on the loan signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The loan move benefits all parties, as Leicester can offload an unused goalkeeper and Stoke gain depth and quality in their squad.

A permanent agreement should be pursued in the summer, as Iversen may want to secure regular starts and his value may decrease over time.

Stoke City are closing in on the loan signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to Football Insider.

This move will be a relief for all parties.

For Leicester, it gives them the chance to offload a stopper who won't play much between now and the end of the season, and that will help to ease any financial pressure they may feel as a result of keeping quite a few goalkeepers on their books.

Not only are Iversen and first-choice keeper Mads Hermansen in their squad, but they also have Jakub Stolarczyk, Danny Ward and Alex Smithies.

It would be difficult to see Smithies being on a big wage - but it's unclear how much they all earn and it may be a healthy amount considering the Foxes were in the Premier League last season.

Iversen and Ward haven't made an impact under Enzo Maresca this term, so offloading the pair of them will surely be one of the Championship league leaders' top priorities this month.

It's not as if they are loaning Iversen out to a potential promotion rival, so this is an agreement that should suit them.

For the player, this move will also be a massive relief if a deal can be sealed.

He needs playing time to develop and get better - and he hasn't had any opportunities to shine this term - which is a tragedy considering he has shone at this level with Preston North End before.

How the Daniel Iversen deal benefits Stoke City

Stoke have chased Iversen before and they will be glad about the fact they are seemingly close to sealing a deal for the Danish shot-stopper.

As mentioned above, he has thrived in the Championship before and is a much-needed addition with Marc Travers remaining at AFC Bournemouth at this point.

Travers was recalled from his temporary spell at the bet365 Stadium early and that was a real blow for Alex Neil, who was the Potters' boss at the time of the Irishman's return to the Vitality Stadium.

Iversen will provide added depth and quality - and that can only benefit Steven Schumacher's men.

Stoke City may be looking to utilise two factors to strike permanent summer Daniel Iversen agreement

The one negative for all parties is the fact this is only a temporary agreement.

Whilst Maresca is at the King Power Stadium, and it seems as though he will be there for a while considering how well the Foxes are doing, the Dane has little hope of regaining a first-team spot at his current club.

This is why a permanent agreement should be pursued by both clubs and the player in the summer if Iversen does well enough at the bet365 Stadium.

Leicester reportedly wanted £5m for the stopper during the summer, which is an amount that the Potters surely can't afford to fork out, especially after a summer rebuild.

Stoke may have cashed in on Harry Souttar, but spending that much on one player is something they probably won't do.

However, his contract expires in 2025 and as his contract continues to run down, Iversen's value should decrease, even if he performs reasonably well for the Staffordshire club.

That contract factor could allow Stoke to strike a reasonably cheap agreement - and Leicester may be willing to sell him for cheap in the summer for two other reasons.

Firstly, they are likely to have been promoted considering their current league position, so they wouldn't be selling him to a league rival if he joined the Potters permanently.

And secondly, he is clearly surplus to requirements under Maresca.

The player may also be keen to seal a permanent switch so he can settle down somewhere and secure regular starts.

Loan moves may allow him to play - but he has been sent out on temporary spells a number of times by the Foxes now and he may want to push for a permanent exit sooner rather than later.

In fact, it's a bit of a surprise he isn't trying to force a permanent departure now, but his time may come in the summer.