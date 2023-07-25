Highlights Sunderland have rejected another Burnley bid for Jack Clarke.

Clarke had a successful 2022/23 season with Sunderland, recording nine goals and 12 assists in 45 league appearances.

Sunderland are holding out for £15m for Clarke at this point, potentially forcing the Clarets to consider alternative targets.

Sunderland have rejected yet another bid from Burnley for Jack Clarke, according to TEAMtalk.

This offer was believed to be in excess of £10m, but this still isn't enough for the Black Cats who will surely be desperate to retain the winger following a very successful season for both him and the club.

Although he wasn't hugely impressive during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the second half of the 2021/22 season, he did enough to earn himself a permanent switch to Wearside last summer and this move has paid dividends.

Tony Mowbray's side capitalised on the fact Clarke was surplus to requirements at previous club Tottenham Hotspur - and managed to secure an agreement for him before anyone else could swoop in and take the player from under the Black Cats' noses.

Burnley's attempts to sign Jack Clarke

The Clarets have now made as many as four bids to try and secure his signature and you can understand why the Clarets are so desperate to get him.

Firstly, he recorded nine goals and 12 assists in 45 league appearances for the Wearside club last season, making him one of the most threatening attacking players in the Championship.

And secondly, the Clarets still need more attacking firepower and a replacement for Nathan Tella. Nathan Redmon could be a smart addition - but Clarke could be a great long-term asset to have at Turf Moor.

What factors could prevent Burnley from signing Jack Clarke?

Firstly, he is currently tied down to a long-term contract so there's little pressure on the Black Cats to cash in on the ex-Leeds United man at this stage.

But there are also two other key factors that are coming into play.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray's side may have only paid a modest amount to secure the winger's signature last summer but plenty of add-ons were included as well and with the player potentially meeting some of the clauses needed for Tottenham to receive extra money from this transfer, the Black Cats may have paid more than what was first though.

The same outlet believes Spurs also have a significant clause included in the deal struck last year.

With this, a big fee will need to be paid by the Clarets if the Black Cats are to make a significant profit on the Englishman.

At this point, it's believed the second-tier side are holding out for £15m.

Are Sunderland right to hold out for £15m for Jack Clarke and should Burnley pay it?

Considering how brilliant the player was last season and the fact his contract doesn't expire anytime soon, they have every right to ask for £15m.

It would be a whole different story if he only had one year left on his deal - but his contract doesn't expire until 2026 and that gives Mowbray's side the license to take a tough stance.

In terms of whether Vincent Kompany's side should pay £15m, it depends on how many players they still need to bring in.

Their goalkeeping department is sorted now - but they still need a left-back, should look at adding an experienced centre-back and they may also benefit from having extra depth in central midfield because it remains to be seen whether Samuel Bastien remains at the club beyond the end of the summer window.

With Darko Churlinov failing to impress during his first season in Lancashire, they could also benefit from having another winger and £15m-rated Clarke could be a great addition.

But they just need to ensure they are watching their spending - and it would be wise for them to try and find a compromise that works for them in terms of a potential Clarke deal.

However, they are hamstrung by the Black Cats' ability to take a tough stance on his future and with that in mind, they need to take a look at alternative targets as well as the 22-year-old.