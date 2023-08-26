Highlights Leeds United's technical director Gretar Steinsson bypassed Swansea City's own director of football to negotiate a deal for Joel Piroe.

Selling Piroe was the right decision for Swansea, as he only had one year left on his contract and was potentially unlikely to sign a new one.

Although Piroe has gone to a league rival, the money generated from his sale can be reinvested to strengthen the team.

Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson decided to go straight to Swansea City's owners to try and negotiate a deal for Joel Piroe rather than approach his opposite number Paul Watson, according to Wales Online.

This, according to the same outlet, eased concerns about the effects of Piroe's camp's stand-off with Swansea over the terms of his sale, with the Welsh side previously failing to come to an agreement with the Dutchman's representatives about his potential sale this summer.

This stand-off could have kept him at the Swansea.com Stadium beyond the end of this window, something that could have been financially costly for Michael Duff's side considering the striker only had one year left on his contract in South Wales.

He wasn't short of interest this summer and with this and his contract situation in mind, it would have been a real shock if he hadn't secured an exit.

But there's also another reason why it would have been surprising if Duff's men had managed to retain him beyond the deadline.

Swansea City's history of selling

Many will think of Swansea as a selling club considering the number of major assets they have cashed in on in recent years.

Some of these sales were arguably unavoidable.

Some, including Dan James, simply had too much potential to remain in South Wales and Piroe had a limited amount of time on his deal, pretty much forcing a sale.

They have also sold the likes of Oli McBurnie and Flynn Downes.

The Swans weren't under huge pressure to sell Downes considering he had only been signed the year before and was tied down to a long contract - but they haven't been afraid to cash in on key players and this is a key reason why Steinsson may have directly approached the owner.

Watson may have been a trickier customer to deal with but the only thing that mattered in the end was getting the deal over the line and the Whites were able to do this way before deadline day.

Was it the right decision by Swansea City to sell Joel Piroe?

Piroe only had one year left on his contract and it didn't seem likely that he would put pen to paper on a new contract.

With this in mind, selling him was probably the right decision despite the fact he was so integral and despite the fact fellow goalscorer Michael Obafemi had also been sold earlier this summer.

The Swans have been able to bring in Jerry Yates though and with the money they have generated from Piroe's sale, they should be able to bring in another striker.

One of the downsides of selling him to Leeds is the fact he has gone to a league rival - but it's unclear whether clubs from the Premier League or abroad would have launched bids for him - let alone offers that matched what the Whites offered.

If the money generated from the forward's sale can be reinvested in the team and used to strengthen several areas, then this decision to cash in will prove to be an excellent one because the Swans need as much quality and depth as possible.