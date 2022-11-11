Key factor behind Sheffield United’s decision to pursue summer signing emerges

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Anel Ahmedhodzic’s displays for Bosnia and Herzegovina played a key part in the Blades recruiting him in the summer, speaking to The Star.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to life in England, thriving at Bramall Lane and appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet since his arrival in the summer.

The South Yorkshire outfit’s recruitment team will be exceptionally pleased to get this deal over the line considering they weren’t the only side in the race for his services, with Blackburn Rovers also believed to have been preparing a bid to lure him away from Malmo.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson had previously established a connection with the Bosnian from their time together at the Swedish club – but the Blades came out on top in the end as they secured a £3m agreement.

This has been their most high-profile permanent deal since their relegation back to the Championship – and it was a much-needed one as well with Heckingbottom’s side playing a back three and losing Filip Uremovic, Ben Davies and Charlie Goode in the summer.

Bosnia are another side that play with a back three at times and a similar style to the Blades, something that was particularly useful for United’s boss.

He said: “What really interested us, though, was looking at him playing for Bosnia who often go with a three and sometimes play a similar way to us.

“That’s when we knew he’d be really well suited. Not only for us but also, that we’d be really well suited for him.

“That’s something we stressed when we first spoke and, although it wasn’t possible to do a deal then, it helped in the long run.”

The Verdict:

The Bosnian hasn’t just been an asset at the back – but also in the final third and this is one reason why you can definitely make a positive early judgement of his time at Bramall Lane so far.

At 23, he’s only going to get better and the fact they managed to recruit him on a permanent basis is a big positive, even if they had to fork out a seven-figure fee to lure him to South Yorkshire.

You feel this is going to be an investment that pays off in the long term – not just because he looks set to be a big contributor to their success but also financially if they avoid letting his contract run down.

The revenue generated from his potential future sale could be crucial because Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye’s contracts run out in 2024 and there are no guarantees both won’t leave for free.

Looking to the short term though, he should play a big part in getting United back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, something that will benefit the club and the player who will have great ambitions.