Key Doncaster Rovers figure delivers verdict after poor start

Doncaster Rovers ‘keeper Pontus Dahlberg says performances are getting closer to where they want to be in the Sky Bet League One.

The Swedish ‘keeper joined Rovers earlier this month on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Watford.

Rovers only have one point to show for their efforts so far this season. That point came from their last league action too, as they drew 0-0 at home to Portsmouth. Until then, Donny had lost all of their league games (3).

Dahlberg feels it is what the team are doing within games, though, that will soon change results. He feels there performances are growing more positive and can get Rovers to a better place.

This is what the 22-year-old stopper told the club’s official website on Rovers growing into the campaign: “It’s been tough for us as we’ve got a new team and a few injuries, so it will take time for all the pieces to fit together.

“We’re growing into the season and our last league performance was very good.

“As long as we communicate well and work together day by day we’ll get to where we want to be.

“We feel we deserve more points from our performances, there has been a gradual improvement and now we need to be sharper in the final third.”

A South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United is next on the horizon for Rovers, a game which Dahlberg believes will bring the best out of his side.

“The manager wants us to keep believing in what we’re doing, and we all have that same mindset.

“It’s a big game for the club and the fans, we’ll have a lot of fans there so hopefully we can get a win for them.

“There are a lot of games to play throughout the season so we know it’s very early still to judge things.”

The Verdict

Doncaster fans haven’t had much to shout about so far this season. They’ve lost their first 3 league games and although progressed through the first round of the League Cup, were knocked out on Tuesday night.

Fans will have been happy to get off the mark in the league after the Yorkshire club managed to get its first point of the season. Although they didn’t concede, fans still had little to cheer as Rovers were aimless in front of goal, leaving the score-line 0-0.

Rovers have scored just once in the league so far this season so they desperately need to start working on the attacking side of their game. A minor plus is that they haven’t been conceding huge amounts of goals in games either.

If they can find a rhythm in front of goal and tighten up a little at the back to help their faithful ‘keeper then the dark cloud that is currently looming over Doncaster could soon shift.