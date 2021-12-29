Key development emerges following QPR and Bournemouth flashpoint

Queens Park Rangers and Bournemouth have both been charged by the FA after the incident late on in the Cherries 1-0 win that saw Andre Dozzell sent off for the hosts.

📝 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗔 have charged us and Bournemouth following our fixture on Monday.#QPR | #QPRBOU — QPR FC (@QPR) December 29, 2021

Scott Parker’s men picked up a crucial three points against the R’s in what was a close, competitive game thanks to Dominic Solanke’s goal.

However, things spilt over in the last minute of stoppage time after an argument between Yoann Barbet and the striker saw players from both sides get involved, with the QPR defender, Chris Mepham, Ben Pearson and Dozzell all shown yellow cards, with the latter having been booked earlier in the game.

And, the Londoners have revealed on their official site this afternoon that the FA have charged the two clubs after they ‘failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the fixture’.

As well as that, the update revealed that the two clubs have until January 4 to respond to the FA about the charge if they wish.

The verdict

This was a very feisty and competitive game between two good sides in the Championship so it was no surprise that frustration got the better of some players late on.

This charge won’t worry the clubs too much and they can’t really have any complaints. The big problem for QPR was that Dozzell will now be suspended for a game after he was sent off in the melee.

For now, the focus of both clubs will just be on the next game, with QPR looking to bounce back whilst the Cherries look to build on that big win.

