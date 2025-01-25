Stoke City made their second loan signing of the January transfer window after sealing a deal for Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, and it's been revealed they paid a significant loan fee to do so.

Al-Hamadi has endured a tough campaign at Portman Road, playing just 125 minutes of Premier League football, and when given a chance in a recent FA Cup tie he flattered to deceive, missing a penalty against Bristol Rovers.

Stoke City have pounced to secure the Iraq international's signature this month, and despite being inexperienced at Championship level, Al-Hamadi possesses a decent strike rate, scoring four goals in just 281 minutes, and Mark Robins will be hoping he can replicate that with the Potters.

Key details of Ali Al-Hamadi's move to Stoke City revealed

An Ipswich Town exit for Al-Hamadi has been a long time coming, and the East Anglian Daily Times have revealed how the striker's move to the Potters has come about,

The Tractor Boys initially tried to send the 22-year-old out on loan in the summer, but they were unable to sign a replacement, and he remained at Portman Road, before further interest re-surfaced this month.

George Hirst's return from injury and Ipswich's desire to sign another striker meant that Al-Hamadi was pushed further down the pecking order, and Ipswich were willing to listen to offers for him this month, both on loan and on a permanent basis.

However, for a permanent move to be sanctioned, Ipswich wanted to make a healthy profit on the £2million they paid to sign him from AFC Wimbledon last January.

West Brom saw a deal fall through earlier this week, and Stoke have capitalised to sign the striker, although they weren't the only Championship club with interest.

It's been revealed that the Potters will pay a "significant" loan fee, and that there is no loan-to-buy clause in the deal, so Al-Hamadi will return to Portman Road at the end of the season.

Related Exclusive: Stoke City and Blackpool FC reach agreement for player transfer Stoke City have agreed a deal with Blackpool for out-of-favour striker Niall Ennis, Football League World has learned

With Tom Cannon being recalled from his loan at Stoke, and Niall Ennis expected to join Blackpool, as per a Football League World exclusive, the Potters were desperate for a striker this month, and they've got their man in Al-Hamadi.

Ali Al-Hamadi will be looking to find some form at Stoke City

It's been a whirlwind 12 months or so for Al-Hamadi after going from League Two to the Premier League, so perhaps it shouldn't be a huge surprise that he's struggled in the top-flight.

It was clear that he needed a loan move away this month, and the chance to play regular Championship football will benefit him massively.

Ali Al-Hamadi's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Swansea City 2018-21 0 0 0 Wycombe Wanderers 2021-23 13 1 0 Bromley (Loan) 2022 10 3 2 AFC Wimbledon 2023-24 48 27 8 Ipswich Town 2024- 27 5 2 Stoke City (Loan) 2025- 0 0 0

Al-Hamadi has gone from League Two to the Premier League with just 281 minutes of Championship football in between, and being the main man at Stoke is the perfect way for him to get up to speed in the second tier.

Ipswich could well be relegated from the Premier League this season, and if Al-Hamadi impresses for Stoke between now and the end of the season, there's no reason why he couldn't play an important role for the Tractor Boys next season, so there's a huge incentive for the 22-year-old.