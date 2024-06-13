A potentially decisive detail has come to light in the Sheffield United takeover, as current owner Prince Abdullah would like to retain some level of ownership in the club if the change in overall leadership is completed.

The Sheffield Star have reported that the Blades' owner wouldn't want to let go of all of his stakes in the club in any deal that would see the majority control of United leave his hands.

He is said to be exploring the possibility of holding on to a small portion of shares in this deal with the group who are currently looking at buying the Blades.

The Prince has previously stated that he would like to retain some level of ownership in the group, if he were to sell the club.

The group are believed to be from Sillicon Valley, California, an area rich in technological development.

Rather than a total sale, the Star believes that the Prince and the American investors could become partners at the club. The Prince was formerly a co-owner of United alongside Kevin McCabe, until the pair fell out, and ultimately the Saudi businessman ended up with full control.

A deal in this form may make the transition to the new majority ownership smoother. The Prince's knowledge of football and the English game at this level, because of his decade-long association with the Blades, would be valuable to a group who are likely to have much less collective knowledge about the team they are purchasing, and all the things associated with it.

Sheffield United's summer transfer window plans

Money is desperately needed at Bramall Lane if they want to try and compete for a place in the Premier League in the immediate future.

Chris Wilder is currently overseeing a mass exodus of players in an attempt to clear out many players from the record-breakingly bad side that were relegated from the top flight last season.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

There's an expectation that the summer transfer window moves will mostly be comprised of free agent and loan signings, with some small fee transfers potentially chucked in there too. But, with the dollar that Wilder currently has to spend, player sales will be a key part in generating the money that they want to spend.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza, Anis Slimane and Benie Traore are part of the current plans to bring in some cash for Wilder, as per Alan Nixon.

If the steps needed to complete the takeover get done quickly, then they could end up with more reserves in the bank than first expected this summer.

Additions to the squad appear to have not been high on the agenda for this period, but players with experience, like Preston North End captain Alan Browne, are the type of profile that they are said to be looking for.

Prince Abdullah's desires could complicate sale negotiations

As is often the case with new owners of anything, not just football teams, they want to come in and do things their way. The easiest way to do that is by having near total control of the operation.

Now, there isn't anything specifically mentioned in the Star's reporting that would suggest that the American group would be opposed to the Prince retaining some shares in the team, rather that it's just something that he would like to happen.

But, if the investors are looking to come in and wipe the slate with things, then they may not want to keep the Prince on board. The aforementioned experience and knowledge that he has of the club and the game would be valuable, but that might not matter to the prospective new owners.

The last thing that Blades' fans would want is for this situation to be dragged on or, at worst, completely fall through, because of the demands of the current owner.