Key detail revealed in Sheffield United and Derby County transfer agreement

There is a break clause that will allow Championship outfit Sheffield United to recall Will Osula from Derby County in January, according to yesterday’s report from Yorkshire Live.

The teenager was the subject of interest from several League One sides including the Rams, Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and Lincoln City, with the former coming out on top in this race after seeing him impress at Bramall Lane.

However, the striker has impressed most in the Blades’ academy and is yet to make a real impact at a first-team level, with manager Paul Heckingbottom potentially willing to sanction a loan deal because of that.

He has been stuck behind the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Daniel Jebbison in recent times, though he may also find himself on the bench quite frequently under Paul Warne too.

Making two appearances from the bench during his spell at Pride Park thus far but remaining an unused substitute against Wycombe Wanderers, it remains to be seen whether he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet under his new manager following Liam Rosenior’s departure.

There is a lifeline for the Blades if they fail to see him thrive in the East Midlands or need him back for squad depth, with the second-tier leaders able to recall him during the next transfer window.

The Verdict:

This is a vital option for the Blades to have because they would have been powerless to do anything regarding the talented forward if they didn’t have this clause.

One bad season could be detrimental to the youngster’s development – so being able to remove him from his current loan may be a good option if he isn’t going to be a regular starter at Pride Park.

Even the odd substitute appearance won’t be sufficient for the 19-year-old who would probably benefit more from playing with a higher calibre of players at Bramall Lane, though there are some top-quality first-teamers at Derby.

If he is recalled in January, United can then make the next decision on his future, with a loan spell elsewhere a potentially decent option if he will be a guaranteed starter.

But if Osula does thrive at Pride Park, this temporary spell could be seen as a key period in his career, with the forward having the potential to become a valuable first-teamer under Heckingbottom in the future.