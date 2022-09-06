Key detail emerges regarding transfer window targets at Watford

Watford conducted an exciting summer transfer window and have given themselves a good chance of winning promotion straight back to the Premier League as a result.

There were seven additions at Vicarage Road, not including Hassane Kamara being loaned back from Udinese, three other loan deals and four permanent signings to bolster key areas of the squad.

One area that the Hornets were aiming to address in the closing exchanges of the window was right wing back, with Kamara playing on his weaker side at times in the season’s opening stretch.

Mario Gaspar, 31, arrived from Villarreal with Kiko Femenia going the other way, but it does not seem like the Spaniard was the club’s first choice option.

An article in The Athletic this morning, by Adam Leventhal, revealed a number of targets that the club identified to fulfil the role.

Kane Wilson was admired by the club, having been a key player for Rob Edwards at Forest Green Rovers, but was picked up by Bristol City, Nathan Byrne chose a move to MLS after reaching the end of his deal at Derby County, Ethan Laird was signed by Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan, Dujon Sterling eventually moved to Stoke City and Jack Stacey stayed at Bournemouth.

The quintet had been considered as potential right wing back options by the Hornets.

Although, there was no approach to bring in Festy Ebosele from Udinese, despite the 20-year-old not yet playing a minute of Serie A action.

The Verdict

There has been a significant increase in the amount of inverted wing backs deployed at the start of this season.

With the growth of three at the back formations, subtle changes can have a huge impact on a game and having players cutting in from wing back, as we have seen wingers doing for years, and allowing space for an overlap, to which has become a huge part of the game for full backs, from a centre back appears to be an exciting tactic.

Hassane Kamara can offer that for Edwards this season and the Ivory Coast international seems likely to earn a sustained run in the role ahead of Gaspar and Jeremy Ngakia.