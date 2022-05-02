Key detail emerges on Luton Town and Hull City transfer agreement

Championship outfit Luton Town will be able to retain Hull City shot-stopper Matt Ingram for their play-off campaign if they manage to secure a spot in the top six at the end of the season.

That’s according to Hull Live, who believe an agreement has already been reached which will allow the 28-year-old to stay put at Kenilworth Road if an extension is triggered to retain him for potentially crucial games for the Hatters later this month.

Yesterday’s signing comes following James Shea’s serious knee injury, with the 30-year-old being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and with Aston Villa loanee Jed Steer also suffering a severe injury, Harry Isted has been tasked with filling in on a few occasions.

Isted has performed respectably during his brief stint between the sticks – but Nathan Jones was clearly in search of more depth with teenager Jameson Horlick coming onto the bench for their clash against Blackpool in their last game.

Hull loanee Ingram, who was given special permission to join the Bedfordshire outfit by the EFL on an emergency loan basis, looks set to start between the sticks for their game against Fulham before they return to Kenilworth Road at the weekend against Reading, two crucial ties in their quest to remain in the play-off zone.

And if they do get to that point, the shot-stopper looks set to remain at his current temporary club for their play-off campaign with an option to extend this deal in this emergency agreement.

The Verdict:

Considering Hull have no chance of getting into the play-offs with nothing to play for, it would make sense from the Tigers’ perspective to take another close look at Ingram to judge whether he’s worth offering a new contract to.

They may benefit from retaining him considering Nathan Baxter isn’t guaranteed to rejoin the club, so it will be a good opportunity for Shota Arveladze’s side to monitor his progress and potentially give Harvey Cartwright a chance to be in the first-team squad.

Cartwright is unlikely to get on the pitch – but this experience will be valuable and this may even give him a chance to try and nail down a first-team spot next year ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer in the transfer market.

If owner Acun Ilicali wants to take his side to the next level, then he will need to strengthen his side in many positions and if they already have adequate options in some areas like the goalkeeping position if Baxter signs permanently and Cartwright steps up, that will allow the Turkish businessman and his recruitment team to focus on other areas.

And for Luton, he could potentially be a good addition on a free transfer in the summer if he can prove his worth at Kenilworth Road during what will be a crucial two, four of five upcoming games. Performing under such pressure will be tough – but he won’t have any shortage of interest in his signature if he can impress.