Leeds United view West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan as the "ideal" man to take them forward if they adopt a long-term approach this summer, a report from Football Insider has revealed.

The Whites have held an interest in the Spanish coach before and this comes as no real shock considering the 40-year-old was at Elland Road before, operating under Marcelo Bielsa and becoming an excellent manager himself since his departure from the relegated side.

Joining Huddersfield Town back in 2020, it took him a while to get to grips with life at the John Smith's Stadium but enjoyed a very successful second season there, taking the Terriers to Wembley but failing to overcome the final hurdle in their quest to get back to the Premier League.

He then joined Olympiacos for a short term before returning to England with West Bromwich Albion, making a decent early impression at The Hawthorns despite the fact they missed out on the play-offs.

What approach should Leeds United take?

Having been relegated from the Premier League, they have a couple of different options they could pursue.

They could look to retain their best players, spend a bit in the transfer market and do everything they can to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Or they could cash in on their best players, rebuild and take a longer-term approach, something that could suit Corberan if he joins and is keen to put his own stamp on the Whites

Should Carlos Corberan make the potential move to Leeds United?

Although this would be a great opportunity for Corberan who has enjoyed great success in Yorkshire, it wouldn't look great on his CV if he moved again.

Having resigned from his role at Huddersfield Town last year, he will be seen as someone who doesn't spend long at clubs if he makes the switch to Elland Road and this is why it's important that he stays at Albion.

He may not have a great deal of money to work with this summer - but he still has some decent-quality players at his disposal and has the ability to do reasonably well at The Hawthorns.

If he can do well in the Midlands within a decent budget, there will be opportunities for him to move this summer but at this point, he shouldn't be looking to jump ship.

Expectations will also be very high at Leeds, so there's every chance he could find himself out of work again if he didn't make a good start there.