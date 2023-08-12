Southampton are currently in talks to sign West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes on loan WITH an option to make the deal permanent, according to Toby Cudworth.

Both teams could potentially help each other out this summer, with the Irons on the verge of signing the Saints' captain James Ward-Prowse, who has been a superb asset for the south-coast side in the Premier League in recent years.

But following their relegation to the Championship, it seemed inevitable that the 28-year-old would seal an exit and he is now close to joining David Moyes' side after completing a medical.

The Irons have been able to fork out this much because of their sale of Declan Rice, who secured a move to Arsenal for a deal reported to be in the region of £105m.

Not only are they set to bring in Ward-Prowse, but they are also set to recruit Manchester United's Harry Maguire, with the former likely to be a real asset in the middle of the park following Rice's departure.

What's the state of play in Southampton's midfield department?

Considering Ward-Prowse had three years left on his contract at St Mary's, the Saints probably had the license to retain him beyond the end of this window but considering the amount of interest there was in his signature, it seemed likely that he was going to depart before the end of the summer.

Romeo Lavia is also believed to be closing in on a move to Chelsea, leaving holes in the middle of the park that will need to be filled.

Will Smallbone has remained at St Mary's for now after the Saints rejected a £7m bid from Sheffield United - and he could potentially remain at the club beyond the end of the window now with the Blades moving for fellow midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Summer signing Shea Charles is also an option for Russell Martin - but the former Swansea City boss will probably be looking to add another midfielder to his squad if both Lavia and Ward-Prowse depart in the coming days.

What should Southampton's stance be on Flynn Downes?

Downes showed just how good he can be at Swansea and having already worked under Martin, it shouldn't take him long to settle in St Mary's.

This is one key reason why the Saints should definitely be pursuing a deal for the midfielder and it could even be argued that they should seal a permanent deal for him considering the money they will generate from Lavia and Ward-Prowse's sales.

However, it's unclear how much of an asset he will be in the top flight if the south-coast side are promoted and this is why a loan deal could be ideal.

Not only would a temporary deal allow the Saints to see whether he's a good fit for them, but it would also allow the midfielder to see whether he would want to settle down on the south coast in the long term.

If a buy option is included, it will then give the Saints the opportunity to weigh things up before they decide whether to pursue this move or not, so a loan buy with a buy option included would be good for the relegated club.