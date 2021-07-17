Key detail emerges as Nottingham Forest eye potential forward deal

Nottingham Forest could potentially secure the signing of Dinamo Zagreb forward Sandro Kulenovic on a loan with a view to buy deal this summer, according to The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor.

Forest have been linked with a potential swoop for Kulenovic this summer and it has been reported that the Reds have submitted an offer of around €3 million to Zagreb to try and secure the 21-year-old’s services.

That report added that it is expected that a decision by his current club will be made swiftly over whether to sanction his exit to the City Ground.

Barnsley had previously been interested in making a move for Kulenovic as well and former manager Gerhard Struber had confirmed he was a target for the Tykes.

Now according to The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor, Dane Murphy could now have identified the 21-year-old as a target for Nottingham Forest to sign this summer.

The reporter added that there is a chance that Nottingham Forest can sort out a loan with a view to buy deal with Zagreb or even a straight permanent deal is possible.

#NFFC do have an interest in Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic.

Had previously been on the radar of Barnsley, so perhaps a target identified by Dane Murphy. Loan with a view to buy or a straight purchase both possible.

Has played for Croatia at every age up to under-21. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) July 16, 2021

The verdict

This is a promising update and suggests that Nottingham Forest remain in with a chance of securing the services of Kulenovic this summer and that they could even manage to bring him in on a temporary basis first. That would be beneficial for the Reds and allow them more room with their finances to add other players to their squad as well.

Kulenovic appears to be the sort of player that Forest should be looking to add to their squad, he is young and has a lot of room for development and picking up these sorts of players was very much Murphy’s ethos at Barnsley. If the Reds can have similar success with these kinds of deals that Barnsley have done in recent seasons then it would be massive for them.

This is a signing that would potentially be very smart and it could add some much-needed goals and competition upfront for the Reds next term. Whilst Kulenovic is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, he is someone that Forest might benefit from signing in the long-term.