Key Derby County takeover details finally emerge

Key details have emerged of David Clowes’ takeover of Derby County after Companies House issued an update regarding the sale of the club.

Clowes took over from Mel Morris after entering administration in September last year ending an agonising 10-month wait for a new owner.

The drawn-out saga was made worst after a failed takeover attempt from American businessman Chris Kirchner fell through after failing to transfer the required funds.

This led to Clowes stepping in at the last minute and subsequently saving the club from liquidation with the recent Companies House update revealing how much he paid for the club.

As reported by Derbyshire Live, Clowes Developments paid just under £17.7 million to buy Derby County with Clowes also paying £22 million for Pride Park, bringing his total spend just short of £40 million.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, deals were done to ensure the club could be saved. He tweeted: “The companies in administration owed £25 million in taxes unpaid run up by Morris. HMRC had to take a 75% cut and was only paid £6 million. Football creditors of £8.9m were paid in full.”

Derby are now in League One and will be hoping their new manager Paul Warne can get the side performing and moving up the table as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Verdict

It was an incredibly expensive transaction for Clowes but one that had to be made if the club was to be saved.

To spend just under £40 million on a football club who had lost the majority of its playing assets and were relegated from the Championship was certainly a stretch.

But given Clowes is a lifelong Derby supporter, it wasn’t a surprise to see him pay that much. Hopefully the Rams can now put that period of the club behind them and focus on putting a team together capable of winning promotion.