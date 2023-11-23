Highlights Derby County are planning to offer new contracts to Eiran Cashin and Max Bird to retain their services for the long-term.

Premier League side Brighton has shown interest in Cashin and is expected to make a concrete offer in January.

Derby boss Paul Warne expects interest from bigger clubs in Cashin and Bird in the January transfer window due to their strong performances this season.

Derby County are planning new contracts for key first team players Eiran Cashin and Max Bird.

According to Derbyshire Live, the duo are set to be offered a new deal in a bid to retain their services for the long-term.

The pair are important parts of Paul Warne’s first team squad, with the Rams chasing promotion back to the Championship this season.

Derby narrowly missed out on a play-off place in the previous campaign, finishing seventh, so are targeting a return to the second tier at the second attempt.

Cashin and Bird could be key to gaining one of the three promotion places from League One this season, with the Rams currently seventh in the table.

It has been reported that Cashin and Bird have attracted transfer interest from a number of clubs.

Premier League side Brighton showed an interest in the Irish defender in the summer, but a deal failed to materalise.

It is expected that the Seagulls will return with a concrete offer in the January window for the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Hull City and Birmingham City have both been linked with a potential move for Bird, with former Derby managers Liam Rosenior and Wayne Rooney now in charge of the respective Championship sides.

It is hoped a new contract can be agreed in order to ward off any potential January interest in the pair.

Warne has discussed whether he thinks clubs will return with interest in the duo in the winter market.

The Derby boss believes the players have performed well enough to attract the eyes of bigger clubs.

"I am pretty much [expecting January interest],” said Warne, via Derbyshire Live.

“There haven't been any players who I've bid for in the summer in my own career that I've gone off three months later.

"Generally speaking, it is absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“Historically, for me and I can't only speak for me, is that when I've had a bid turned down in the summer I try to return to it in January unless I know it's absolutely impossible.

“It wouldn't surprise me to have offers for Cash and Birdy because they are very good players.

“I wouldn't actually say it's the same clubs that were rumoured to be interested in them during the summer either.

“It could be anyone.”

Derby will return to league action this weekend with a clash at home to Bristol Rovers on 25 November, with Warne's side outside the play-off places due to an inferior goals scored record.

Should Derby look to keep Cashin and Bird?

Cashin and Bird are both very valuable members of the first team squad at Derby.

New contracts will be very much deserved if they agree to them, but the duo could easily be swayed to make the jump up the football pyramid instead.

This is where Derby’s poor start to the season can come back to bite them, as there is less certainty over their promotion chances.

If they were clear in top spot then it would be more likely that they’d stay beyond January or the summer, but it’s far from certain now.