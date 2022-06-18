Key Derby County player sends mixed message over his future

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has given a mixed message regarding his future at the club.

Davies’ contract at Pride Park expires this summer, with the club currently unable to offer new terms due to their administration status.

American businessman Chris Kircher’s proposed takeover of the club fell through last week when he failed to meet a deadline set by administrators Quantuma to deliver funds.

Speaking oner his future with the Rams, Davies admits he would like to stay, but at the same time, seems to suggest he is likely to depart this summer.

“I’d like to stay in the right circumstances,” Davies said, via the Daily Mail.

“That’s my heart talking.

“My head says if something comes up at Championship level I’d be silly not to take it.

“I still have a hunger.”

Davies was a key part of Derby’s efforts to overcome their 21 points worth of deductions from the EFL last campaign.

The central defender appearing 46 times for the Rams in the Championship, with the club ultimately ending the campaign 23rd in the standings.

If the centre-back does depart, it will bring an end to his five year spell at Pride Park, in which he has appeared 151 times for the club.

Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

1 of 25 Where was Kevin Hector born? Liverpool Derby Nottingham Leeds

The Verdict

It certainly sounds as though Curtis Davies’ future is right up in the air at present.

With Derby’s takeover stalling, he will want to avoid a repeat of last summer when he was told, after training for the club all summer with the view to signing a new deal, that it was not possible.

Eventually Davies did re-sign under strict embargo terms, but at 37-years-old, you would think the central defender would like more security at this stage of his career.

It is likely that an offer from a Championship club could arrive after his performances last campaign, too.

Davies on one-year deal for a free transfer would be a low risk signing for any club looking for an addition at centre-half this summer.