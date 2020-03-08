Key Derby County figure speaks out on Chris Martin’s long-term future

Phillip Cocu has revealed that a decision will be made on Chris Martin’s future at Derby County in the coming weeks after the striker put in a match-winning performance today.

The 31-year-old, who shone in the win at Sheffield Wednesday last week, scored twice as the Rams comfortably beat Blackburn this afternoon to keep their outside chances of a top six finish alive.

The brace took Martin to nine league goals in 26 games and his all-round game has also been very impressive as he leads the line.

Therefore, with his contract up in the summer, there has been a lot of debate among the fans about whether the striker warrants a new deal and Cocu told Derbyshire Live that a firm decision is yet to be made.

“At the moment there is no status. At the moment he is ending his contract. I think at the end of this month we will make the decisions what to do.”

Martin is sure to have a big role to play in the coming weeks as the Rams look to close a five-point gap on the play-offs.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Derby County centre-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this former Derby centre-back? Richard Keogh Jason Shackell Curtis Davies Matt Clarke

The verdict

On current form you would have to say that tying down Martin has to be a priority for Derby as he clearly has a lot to offer at this level.

However, we know there are various factors that come into play and it might not make financial sense, whilst his age will be a concern.

So, there is a big decision for the club to make and it sounds as though they are getting closer to making a call.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.